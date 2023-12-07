Lusail Winter Wonderland Welcomes Fun Seekers To A New Season Filled With Exciting Offers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Winter Wonderland, of Estithmar Holding is excited to welcome fun-seekers to an exciting new season of endless entertainment, and to provide unlimited rides and activities, with loads of surprises and pocket-friendly ticket packages for family and friends.

Winter Wonderland is now offering visitors a range of ticket packages available to purchase on Lusail Winter Wonderland website, Al Maha Island website, and Al Maha Island application, with options varying from day passes, and multi-entry passes in both standard and VIP categories. The one-of-a-kind- entertainment destination has also curated unique family and friends' packages through which guests can buy 3 get 1 free and buy 4 get 2 free tickets bundles, to also enable visitors to spend quality time with their loved ones.

Amer Mahasen, Chief Executive Officer, Estithmar Ventures said:“We are thrilled to provide visitors with more value-added options and services than the previous year, where guests now have the opportunity to enjoy unlimited rides as many times as they wish without the need to made individual payments for each use .

“The response on the first day of the reopening was quite amazing as fun-seekers gathered from various parts of Qatar and other countries in the region. The large turnout is a testament to the pivotal position of Lusail Winter Wonderland in redefining entertainment offerings in the region,” he added.

The world-class entertainment hub located in the heart of the Al Maha Island features a wide selection of rides packages, engaging games, and an array of entertainment choices suitable for different age groups – children, teenagers, adults, and families. With over 50 rides and attractions, delicious food and drinks, and live entertainment to enable visitors create memories and share quality time with friends and family.

To spice up the visitors' overall experience this season, Lusail Winter Wonderland will be treating its guests to enchanting live performances by renowned DJs, engaging graffiti augmented reality, magic shows, circus parades, jugglers, and mime and bubble shows. Additionally, visitors can purchase their packages through talabat application and get their access wristbands delivered to their doorsteps. With this service, they will have direct and seamless access to Lusail Winter Wonderland and its numerous facilities without the need to go through any registration process on arrival.

As the park goes cashless, guests will only have access to the enticing rides, upscale food, and beverages (F&B) outlets, merchandises, or games through the wristband.

The park is open to the public six days a week from Tuesday to Sunday and closes on Monday.

Lusail Winter Wonderland is a world-class entertainment hotspot located on Al Maha Island. The exceptional theme park, in collaboration with international brands, is bringing a unique, enthralling experience to Qatar and attracting tourists from around the world.

