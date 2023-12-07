CPA Australia Survey: Hong Kong Accountants Cautious On Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 December 2023 - Hong Kong's economy is expected to grow slightly in 2024, CPA Australia's latest survey on Hong Kong's economic and business outlook indicates. The survey results also show anticipated weak demand has led many companies to be more conservative in their 2024 business forecasts and switch to more prudent strategies. Soaring interest rates will continue to weigh on the city's capital and property markets next year.
