ZJLD Group Been Rated By Wind As One Of The Top 100 Best ESG Practices Among Listed Companies In China For 2023

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 December 2023 - ZJLD Group Inc. ("ZJLD" or the "Company", together with the Company's subsidiaries, collectively the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), the fourth largest private-owned baijiu enterprise in China, is pleased to announce it has been rated as one of the Top 100 Best ESG Practices among all listed companies in Greater China by Wind , a top-tier financial information service provider in Mainland, of which ZJLD is the one and only baijiu company on the list, standing out from over 340 newly listed Chinese companies in 2023. Shortly after its IPO in Hong Kong, the Group has already received an ESG "AA" rating from Wind, ranked fourth among the 61 companies in the beverage industry and first among all baijiu companies.



ZJLD Group was one of the early starters in deploying ESG initiatives, formulated an ESG governance framework and leadership team, as well as established a standardized ESG management and assessment system. The Group has recently set up 4 strategic objectives and identified more than 300 ESG enhancement plans since 2022, covering energy and water conservation, green packaging, quality and safety, employee care, and rural revitalization. ZJLD has completed over 260 of them as of December 2023.



As an environmental pioneer, the Group's flagship brand, Kweichow Zhenjiu, has launched the deluxe and premium Package-free Baijiu (光瓶酒) this year, using eco-friendly packaging materials for the bottle containers. Additionally, by establishing comprehensive upstream and downstream industry chains, the Group has promoted recycling and reuse projects by transforming recycled bottles into cultural and creative tea sets. Regarding Corporate Governance, the Group consistently values employee well-being and morale and actively responds to local policies by promoting employment, stimulating domestic demand and contributing to local economic development. Internally, the Group strictly adheres to regulations and strengthens its supervision and oversight. In terms of guiding Social values, the Group has actively acted up to the national campaign for moderate alcohol consumption. The Group firmly opposed inducing underage drinking or encouraging excessive drinking. Drinking actions are no longer depicted in its promotional materials, insistently advocating for a civilized tipple. The Group recently released a brand-new promotional video on China Central Television (CCTV) showcasing the essence of "Zhen", highlighting the natural beauty of the production origin, the excellence of the brewing process, and the elegance of the brand. By presenting the traditional brewing process, the Group promotes the mellowness and beauty of Chinese baijiu and presents the public with a unique experience of baijiu culture.



The 2023 Wind "Top 100 Best ESG Practices" among listed companies in Greater China is based on the results of Wind's ESG ratings, considering comprehensive factors such as significant controversies, company size, and industry characteristics. The Wind ESG Rating System is based on the framework of international mainstream ESG standards. It incorporates investment practices in the capital market and the intrinsic characteristics of listed companies and relies on Wind's robust data analysis capabilities. The Wind ESG rating system currently covers approximately 10,000 companies in the Greater China region, and the "Top 100 ESG Best Practices" represents the top 100 listed companies with the best ESG performance under that rating category.



Being selected as one of the Top 100 ESG Best Practices is a recognition and affirmation from the authoritative institution of ZJLD Group's initiatives in the three prongs of environmental, social and corporate governance. In the future, the Group will build upon its actual circumstances in the overall industry to consolidate its existing measures, strengthen ESG-related risk monitoring and control capabilities, enhance relevant information disclosure in compliance with listing regulations, and increase its sustainable development potential. The Group strives to provide a positive return on the support and attention of its investors.





About ZJLD Group Inc. Zhenjiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China's prime production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honored with the Silver Award of the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. It is one of the "Three Great Sauce Flavor Brands in Guizhou", along with Moutai and Xijiu. In the same year, it was admitted by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the four baijiu brands served at China's national banquets.



ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China devoted to offering baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma, with sauce-aroma being its core. In terms of revenue in 2022, the Company was deemed the fourth-largest private baijiu company in China, according to Frost & Sullivan statistics. The Company operates four major baijiu brands in China, including Zhenjiu and Lidu, and two leading regional names, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honored baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic recipes and classical flavours. It strives to develop a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.



About Wind Wind Information Co., Ltd . ("Wind") is a leading company in financial software services in China, and an indispensable partner for lots of securities companies, fund management corporations, insurance companies, banks, investment firms, and media. Globally, Wind is also favored and used widely by qualified foreign institutional investors (QFII) approved by China Securities Regulatory Commission. Wind's data is also frequently cited by authoritative Chinese and English media, research reports, and academic papers.



Wind has built a complete and accurate large-scale financial engineering and financial data center on financial and securities data in China. Wind's data covers stocks, bonds, funds, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, commodities, macroeconomics, and financial news. Wind has also developed a series of professional analysis software and application tools for information retrieval, data extraction and analysis, and investment portfolio management applications, providing customers with faster, broader, and deeper data and information services.



