The Fifth Annual Milken Institute Middle East And Africa Summit Returns To Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The Milken Institute's fifth annual Middle East and Africa (MEA) Summit will take place December 7-8, 2023 at the Rosewood Hotel Abu Dhabi. This year's theme is "Navigating Complexity through Collaboration," highlighting the importance of business leaders, investors, government officials, and other key stakeholders working together to address critical issues facing the region and the world.

"This year's Middle East and Africa Summit will focus on solutions to some of the challenges in the region that have global import," said Richard Ditizio , CEO of the Milken Institute. "Our event was timed to coincide with COP28 in Dubai, giving us an added platform from which to address urgent climate topics from sustainable investing to the necessity of resilient food systems and climate-smart ag projects. By fostering collaboration and encouraging dialogue, we believe our sessions at COP and MEA will provide innovative solutions and invaluable insights into shaping a prosperous future."

The summit will feature panel discussions and interactive sessions including Preparing for the Next Wave of Biomedical Breakthroughs; The Future of the Past: Building Transboundary Bridges of Understanding through Cultural and Heritage Tourism; The New Tech Economy: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities; Rise of Alternatives: Reshaping Investment Management; Beyond Boundaries: Megatrends Shaping the Future; Climate Resilient Infrastructure: Investing in Adaptation and Mitigation; Longevity Cities: Creating Optimal Environments for Healthy Aging; and more.

In addition to the insightful discussions, attendees will have the chance to connect with industry peers, potential investors, and government representatives, creating opportunities for collaboration and growth. More than 200 leaders in government, entertainment, philanthropy, and the investment community will lend their expertise, including H.R.H. Prince Turki Al Faisal Al Saud, Chairman, King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies; H.E. Iván Duque Márquez, 33rd President of Colombia; H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment of the UAE; H.E. Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO, Mubadala; H.E. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of International Cooperation, Egypt; Rostin Behnam, Chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General, International Energy Forum; Amos Hochstein, Deputy Assistant and Senior Advisor to the President for Energy and Investment, National Security Council, The White House; Naval Ravikant, Co-founder, Chairman and Former CEO, AngelList; Jake Levine, Chief Climate Officer, US International Development Finance Corporation; and Jason Bordoff, Founding Director, Center on Global Energy Policy, Columbia University.

The Milken Institute has a long-standing commitment to advancing solutions to global issues, and the MEA Summit is a testament to that commitment. By convening stakeholders from across sectors and fostering collaboration, the summit aims to create a lasting impact on the region's economic growth and development.

Companies and organizations participating in the summit include Mubadala Investment Company, Bridgewater Associates, Citi, NEOM, Softbank Investment Advisors, UBS AG, and Dubai Holdings.

The Milken Institute will live-stream the Middle East and Africa Summit public sessions, expanding access to the event. Review the conference agenda and watch the public sessions here .

