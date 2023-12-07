Policymakers, Uhnws And Celebrities Convene For 9Th Edition Of Cc Forum Global Investment In Sustainable Development A...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The much-anticipated special 9th edition of Climate Change Forum (CC Forum) ((Investment in Sustainable Development)) will take place on 6 -7 December 2023 at Dubai's Habtoor Palace during the UN's COP28 conference.

CC Forum addresses such issues as Climate Change, Government Strategies, Clean Energy, Impact Investment, Preservation of the Oceans, Emerging Technologies, Finance and Fintech, Healthcare and Education, Women Empowerment, Philanthropy and Social Inclusion.

Speakers' line-up includes HRH Sheikh Tahnoon bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, President of Palau Hon. Surangel Whipps Jr, Vice-President of Liberia Jewel Howard Taylor, Hon. Dr. Salisu Dahiru, Director General of Climate Change Council of Nigeria, Hon. Colin Znovu, Minister of Environment and Green Economy of Zambia, HRIH Prince Sandor Habsburg-Lothringen, Archduke of Austria and many others.

CC Forum's previous participants included among others HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, Ban Ki Moon, Dame Jane Goodall, Stanley Johnson, Placido Domingo, Nouriel Roubini, Tim Draper, HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco, HSH Prince Michael of Liechtenstein, Gunter Pauli, Michael Flatley and Julian Lennon to name but a few.

It will culminate in CC Forum's traditional VVIP Investors' Gala Dinner & Awards Giving Ceremony with heads of state, members of royal families, and international celebrities in attendance.

The highlights of the Gala will include presentations of eco-documentaries such as Wasted by the award-winning journalist Jessica Cheam which has just seen its world premiere on 4th December in Singapore, ONE. Bassin by world-renowned director Phil Fairclough produced by HRH Queen Diambi Kabatusuila of Congo and It's Up To Us produced by David Casselman with a preface by HM King Charles III.

Two CC Forum's Awards go this year to H.E. Bola Tinubu, President of Nigeria, for Creating the Ministry of Blue Economy who will be represented on stage by H.E. Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, Hon. Minister - Industry, Trade & Investment, Nigeria dignitary and Naomi Campbell, British Supermodel, Actress, Advocate, and Philanthropist, in person.

