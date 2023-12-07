Discover Restful Moments And A World Of Convenience With LG Dishwashers

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) LG Electronics (LG) wants to help you redirect just some of your focus towards moments of mindfulness, and away from challenging chores. In today's fast-paced world, finding mere minutes of respite is essential, which is why LG dishwashers have been designed to enhance your daily routine, liberating you from the tedious chore of scrubbing and rinsing dishes, and alleviating the strain on your back and body.

As part of the Restful Moments campaign, LG is presenting the opportunity to win an innovative LG dishwasher. Running from November 24 until December 24 – during which time LG is also offering up to a 20% discount on its dishwashers – it's the ideal time to elevate your kitchen with cutting-edge technology.

Mr. Minho Kim, product Manager - Home appliances of LG Electronics, said:“"LG dishwashers redefine the way we approach daily chores, bringing a sense of calm and tranquility to daily life. Packed with Smart and energy-efficient technology, LG dishwashers are sleek, sustainable, and perfectly complements the Restful Moments campaign, itself a testament to our commitment to enhancing the everyday experiences of our customers.”



LG's latest dishwashers feature QuadWashTM technology, using Multi-Motion spray arms and high-pressure jets to ensure spotless, residue-free dishes with comprehensive water coverage. These dishwashers are equipped with a remarkably quiet and efficient Inverter Direct Drive Motor, guaranteeing reliability and peace during operation, reinforced by a 10-year limited warranty.



TrueSteamTM ensures sparkling crockery by sending boiling water vapor to the entire surface of every dish inside LG dishwashers, where pure water particles of steam help reduce water spots. LG also embraces the future of smart homes through ThinQTM technology, allowing remote control and monitoring via your smartphone, while its dishwashers contribute to sustainability by offering energy-efficient and water-saving options, reducing noise pollution, and ensuring long-lasting, reliable performance.



Relish restful moments of peace within the heart of your home with LG dishwashers – where convenience, innovation, and sustainability converge for a truly elevated kitchen experience.



Learn more about LG's Dishwashers, please visit:

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit .

Permalink