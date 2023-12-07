UNICEF reveals concerning 20 percent surge in child poverty levels in UK

(MENAFN) Recent findings from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reveal a concerning surge in child poverty levels in the United Kingdom, marking a 20 percent increase in recent years. According to the British PA Media news agency, the UK ranks at the bottom among some of the world's wealthiest nations when assessing changes in child poverty rates over the past decade. In a comprehensive league table that combines the latest child income poverty rates up to 2021 and the success in reducing child poverty, the UK positioned itself at 37th out of 39 countries, surpassing only Turkey and Colombia.



The UNICEF report focused on high- and middle-income countries within the European Union and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The assessment spanned the periods between 2012 and 2014, as well as 2019 and 2021, aiming to evaluate the current state of child poverty rates and the progress made by countries in addressing this issue.



The findings paint a bleak picture for the UK, ranking it 39th out of 39 countries with a relatively good financial standing when considering changes in child poverty rates. This stark reality underscores the urgency for comprehensive measures and policies to address the alarming rise in child poverty within one of the world's most affluent nations.

