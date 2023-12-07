Lindt & Sprüngli Announces Science-Based Climate Targets

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Lindt & Sprüngli announces science-based climate targets

07.12.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release on science-based climate targets Kilchberg, December 7, 2023 – Lindt & Sprüngli has approved near and long-term science-based emissions reduction targets with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The SBTi has verified Lindt & Sprüngli's net-zero science-based target by 2050. The validated targets signify the Group's contribution towards achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement, which aims to restrict the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. With the publication of its targets, Lindt & Sprüngli also shares a high-level roadmap. SBTi is a global body that enables businesses to set ambitious emissions reduction targets in line with the latest climate science. It focuses on accelerating the pace at which companies across the world are halving emissions before 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions before 2050. Based on its methodology, Lindt & Sprüngli has set targets for its direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1 and 2) as well as emissions from the upstream and downstream value chain (Scope 3), including parts of the value chain that relate to Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG). The targets are focused on achieving an absolute reduction in emissions by 2030 and 2050. In line with SBTi criteria, Lindt & Sprüngli will prioritize decarbonization efforts and neutralize all residual emissions to reach the net-zero goal. For further information and the detailed near- and long-term science-based climate targets, please see Lindt & Sprüngli's Roadmap to net-zero . Group CEO Adalbert Lechner commented:“Our ambition to achieving science-based climate targets will drive us to innovate and seek new opportunities across our products, operations, and value chain. We are excited to embark on this ambitious journey and contribute to the goals of the Paris Agreement. Science-based targets lead the way, shaping responsible business practices and reducing our environmental footprint.”

Roadmap Most of the emissions in Lindt & Sprüngli's carbon footprint, comprising around 95%, come from Scope 3-related activities, meaning activities not under its direct operational control. Cocoa, other raw materials such as dairy and sugar, transport, and packaging are the biggest contributors to Lindt & Sprüngli's footprint. To reach its Scope 3 FLAG targets, the company focuses on reaching a deforestation-free supply network and helping farmers to carry out more environmentally responsible agricultural practices. The Group's FLAG targets, therefore, also include a no-deforestation target for cocoa products. Simultaneously, Lindt & Sprüngli is working towards reducing emissions from its packaging and supply chain by exploring sustainable packaging solutions and prioritizing lower-carbon transport options as well as optimized transport routes to reach its overall Scope 3 targets. Furthermore, it will continue to expand its existing low-carbon energy sources in its direct operations and implement strategies to reduce energy consumption (Scope 1 and 2 targets). Lindt & Sprüngli will report on its progress towards its targets in its annually published Sustainability Report, with the first update to be published in the 2023 Sustainability Report. Further information

Lindt & Sprüngli's Roadmap to net-zero Media Contact | +41 44 716 22 33 | ...

Investors Contact | +41 44 716 25 37 | ... About Lindt & Sprüngli

Lindt & Sprüngli has been enchanting the world with chocolate for over 175 years. The traditional Swiss company with its roots in Zurich is a global leader in the premium chocolate sector. Today, Lindt & Sprüngli produces quality chocolates at its 12 factories in Europe and the USA. Its products are sold by 32 subsidiaries and regional offices, in around 500 of its own shops, as well as via a network of more than 100 independent distributors around the globe. With more than 14,000 employees, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group reported sales of CHF 4.97 billion in 2022.

End of Media Release

Language: English Company: Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Seestrasse 204 8802 Kilchberg Switzerland Phone: + 41 44 716 25 37 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: CH0010570759, CH0010570767 Valor: 1057075, 1057076 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1791083



End of News EQS News Service