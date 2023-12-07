EQS-News: ams-OSRAM AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

ams OSRAM successfully sells remaining shares following its rights issue, securing 808 million Euro gross proceeds from rights issue

ams OSRAM successfully sells remaining shares following its rights issue, securing 808 million Euro gross proceeds from rights issue Premstaetten, Austria, and Munich, Germany (7

December 2023) – ams OSRAM announces that upon closing of the rights issue, scheduled on 11

December 2023, ams OSRAM will receive gross proceeds of approximately CHF

781 million (approximately EUR 808 million). As communicated on 16 November 2023, the closing of the rights issue will also trigger the release from the segregated account of the proceeds from the recently priced senior notes for an amount of EUR

1 billion (equivalent). Following yesterday's announcement of the rights issue's preliminary results, ams OSRAM (SIX: AMS) confirms that subscription rights for 716,777,622 offered shares under the rights issue have been validly exercised by the end of the subscription period on 6

December 2023. The remaining 7,377,040 offered shares for which the subscription rights were not exercised during the subscription period have been successfully placed with institutional investors in a private placement at a price of CHF 1.88 per share. With the successful placement of 724,154,662 offered shares, the registered share capital of ams OSRAM will increase from EUR 274,289,280 to EUR 998,443,942. Listing and admission to trading of the newly issued shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange is expected to occur on or around 8

December 2023. Delivery of the Offered Shares against payment of the offer price or the placement price is expected for 11

December 2023.

### Important notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities. The securities mentioned in this press release have already been sold. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America, Australia, Canada or Japan, or any other jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such offer or solicitation may be unlawful. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of United States of America, Australian, Canadian, Japanese or other applicable securities laws. The shares of ams OSRAM have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States of America and may not be offered or sold within the United States of America except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. There has not been a public offering of shares in the United States of America. This announcement is not a prospectus for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the“Prospectus Regulation”) or Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law in the United Kingdom by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (the“UK Prospectus Regulation”), and as such does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of ams OSRAM. This announcement is not a prospectus according to Articles

35 et seqq. of the Swiss Financial Services Act (the“FinSA”) and does not constitute and shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering nor an invitation to the public in connection with any offer within the meaning of the FinSA. The offer has been made solely by means of, and on the basis of, the prospectus published for such purpose which is available free of charge from ams-OSRAM AG and UBS AG (...) during regular business hours, or on the ams OSRAM website (

About ams OSRAM The ams OSRAM Group (SIX: AMS) is a global leader in intelligent sensors and emitters. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people's lives.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the automotive, industrial, medical and consumer markets to maintain their competitive edge and drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 20,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarters in Munich (Germany), the group achieved over EUR 4.8 billion revenues in 2022 and is listed as ams-OSRAM AG on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4).

Find out more about us on

ams is a registered trademark of ams-OSRAM AG. In addition, many of our products and services are registered or filed trademarks of ams OSRAM Group. All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



For further information

Investor Relations

Media Relations



ams-OSRAM AG

ams-OSRAM AG

Dr Juergen Rebel

Bernd Hops

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Investor Relation

Corporate Communications

T: +43 3136 500-0









T

+43 3136 500-0

...

...









