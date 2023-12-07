               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Aquis Stock Exchange: Withdrawal From Trading


12/7/2023 4:12:24 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Aquis Stock Exchange
07-Dec-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The following securities will be withdrawn from trading in the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market with effect from market open today, 7 December 2023


Chapel Down Plc

Ordinary shares

Symbol: CDGP

ISIN: GB0032706284


