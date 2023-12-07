(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Original-Research: Marley Spoon Group SE - von NuWays AG
Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Marley Spoon Group SE
Unternehmen: Marley Spoon Group SE
ISIN: LU2380748603
Anlass der Studie: Update
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 07.12.2023
Kursziel: € 8,20
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Mark-Hendrik Schüssler
RS feedback: Venture-like D2C meal kit opportunity Yesterday, we hosted a digital roadshow with the CEO of Marley Spoon. Here
are our key takeaways: Adjusted voucher strategy and turnaround. In Q3, the company rectified a
previously changed voucher strategy and has already seen promising signs of
increasing marketing efficiency and early cohort retention rates in Q4,
paving the way to return to sales growth in 2024e aided by a more
stabilized order frequency, growing basket size (c. 2% eNuW), as well as
growing subscriber quality and base (c. 3% eNuW; currently 15% retention
rate over > 20 quarters). Ongoing reduction in G&A expenses should contribute to a positive operating
EBITDA in 2024e. Executing on its strategic shift from growth to
profitability, Marley Spoon managed to significantly decrease G&A expenses
by 20% yoy in Q3 2023 (excl. one-time charges) as it continues to reduce
costs through automation, business service centralization, and realizing
cost synergies from its Chefgood integration. Moreover, installed capacity
should help it produce c. € 1bn in sales, rendering future capex
superfluous
and supporting break-even to positive free cash flow generation starting
2024e. Process of ending dual-listed status underway. The company is in the
process of transferring its float from ASX to Frankfurt Stock Exchange
through a tender offer to acquire the remaining shares of the Australian-
listed Marley Spoon SE (
