Karnataka Invites Startups To Provide Tech Products And Solutions For Govt Depts

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvanthampuram, Dec 7 (KNN)

The Karnataka government on Wednesday called for proposals from startups to provide technological products and solutions for different government departments.

Aa per reports, the deadline for proposal submission is January 4, 2024.

Karnataka IT-BT minister Priyank Kharge, said, "This initiative aligns with our policy to foster innovation and collaboration opportunities for startups in state.”

“The government's move to empanel startups is one of the several initiatives to enhance the startup ecosystem in Karnataka, which ranks number 1 in software/service exports in the country,” the statement said.

Startups interested in participating in this initiative are required to download the electronic copy of the Call for Proposals and submit their proposals through the Karnataka Public Procurement Portal ().

For additional details regarding this, visit .

(KNN Bureau)