25 Participants From J&K Undergo Training On Innovations In Medicinal Plants

Srinagar, Dec 7 (KNN) Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) is conducting a seven-day Advanced-Management Development Programme (A-MDP) on 'Innovations in Medicinal and Aromatic Plants as Potential Business Ventures', reported Rising Kashmir.

It commenced on Wednesday and is being organised by SKUAST-K's Krishi Vikas Kendra Ganderbal under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Govt of India.

The inaugural session of the training was presided by Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai at VC Secretariat, Shalimar campus.



A total of 25 participants have been selected fr0m UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh for the seven-day training.

The VC said the team of renowned experts fr0m across the will help the trainees gain relevant knowledge & skills, and inculcate entrepreneurial spirit among them.



Director, Research, Prof Haroon R Naik, who is also SKUAST-K's nodal officer for MSME sponsored skill programs, presented an overview of the 550 MSME trainings and expressed hope that such trainings will enable the youth to act as job providers rather than job seekers.



Head, KVK Ganderbal and course director of the program, Dr Ishfaq Abidi, presented a detailed overview of the training and encouraged the participants to translate the learnings gained into practical application.



Sector experts like Dr Ramakant Harlalka, Director Nishant Aromas; Dr Nadeem Akbar, Deputy Director FFDC, Kanauj; Dr Sheikh Bilal, Regional Director, NRII, Ayush; Madhavi Peters, Founder Tropicalist Trust; Dr Shahid Rasool, Senior Scientist CSIR-IIIM; Ishfaq Mir, Kashmir Box, Studio Kilab & Kaani Home; Dr R Nagaraja Reddy, Chief Scientist, TBI; Dr Dipendra Kumar, Scientist, CIMAP; and other experts fr0m different Institutes and SKUAST-K are conducting special session on different topics.

