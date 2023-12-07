Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Elevates Storytelling With Innovative Outdoor Campaign

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Revolutionising traditional advertising practices, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, introduced groundbreaking out-of-home (OOH) marketing campaigns in Pune. These unconventional 3D hoardings showcase the essence of SPRE's latest urban development projects, Wildernest and Joyville Celestia, located at SP Kingstown. Positioned strategically on high-traffic routes, these dynamic hoardings surpass conventional placements, captivating the attention of the passersby.





The interactive OOH campaign for Wildernest provides a #LiveTheRare experience, setting new standards for exquisite living. The mesmerising flow of the long crimson dress aroused curiosity among the viewers near the Magarpatta railway flyover and at Koregaon Park. The flowy dress teleports the customers to the project, offering them a peek into a rare living experience. Joyville Celestia, too, captured the buzz among its audience, captivating eyes on the hoarding of a girl swinging high above the bustling street near Season's Mall in Pune. The carefree girl on a swing spreads the message of joy and wellness that the residents will experience at Joyville Celestia. With more than 40 wellness amenities on offer, Joyville Celestia seamlessly blends modern comforts with the tranquility of nature.





These campaigns seamlessly integrate the physical and digital realms, utilising hoardings as canvases for portraying the unique narratives of Joyville Celestia, and Wildernest. Once static, displays have now transformed into captivating storytelling hubs, providing an immersive glimpse of the unparalleled lifestyle experiences offered by these two iconic projects. The creative hoardings have been ingeniously converted into compelling videos that form the centerpiece of the campaign, showcasing innovation and positive viewer response. Digital campaigns have also been launched across various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Additionally, influencers were engaged to generate a buzz around the innovative hoardings.





Commenting on the innovative OOH campaign, Mr P Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said,“We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our innovative out-of-home (OOH) campaign for Wildernest and Joyville Celestia. These projects represent more than just residential spaces; they encapsulate luxury lifestyles and aspirations. We strive to redefine the boundaries of real estate advertising, crafting immersive experiences that resonate with the modern consumer. Through this campaign, we invite everyone to step into the vibrant narratives of Wildernest and Joyville Celestia at SP Kingstown, where every detail is meticulously curated to exceed expectations.”





YouTube Video link of Wildernest:





YouTube Video link of Joyville Celestia:





About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 157 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. With a development potential of over 142 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities - Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata-with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.





About Joyville

Joyville is a USD 200 million platform by Shapoorji Pallonji, ADB, IFC and Actis to develop aspirational housing projects in India. It has already launched Joyville Howrah (near Kolkata), Joyville Virar (near Mumbai), Joyville Hinjewadi (near Pune), Joyville Gurugram, Joyville Hadapsar Annexe, Joyville Sensorium (Pune) and Joyville Sky-Luxe Edition (near Hadapsar) is a recent addition to the Joyville bouquet of projects.





Link to the website: shapoorjirealestate .