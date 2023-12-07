(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to overlook the importance of our mental and emotional state, but the truth is that our mental health plays a pivotal role in our daily lives. While harmful stereotypes and stigma associated with mental health remain and need to be resolved, there is compelling evidence that access to evidence-based interventions can improve outcomes for individuals when it comes to their mental well-being. In this context, the Connecting Minds for Change ! Mind Matters summit from Happiest Health will convey invaluable insights from distinguished experts, sharing insights into a wide spectrum of issues related to mental health involving various stakeholders.





Happiest Health's Mind Matters Summit: Bringing Global Experts Together to Understand Mental Wellness Better





The Mind Matters Summit, titled 'Connecting Minds For Change,' scheduled for December 9th, 2023 at the NIMHANS Convention Centre will be inaugurated by Shri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Karnataka.





The summit will delve into a diverse range of pertinent topics, aiming to empower people as catalysts for their overall well-being. The event, hosted by Ashok Soota's health and wellness venture, Happiest Health, will bring together a distinguished panel of experts, including psychologists, psychiatrists, therapists, and other professionals, to share their valuable knowledge and insights during engaging discussions.





A wide spectrum of health-related topics will be explored during Mind Matters with engaging conversations on workplace mental well-being, caregiver burnout, and much more.

Enclosed are some session highlights:



Keynote: Long COVID and its Human Metabolic Reprogram/Neuro-Cognitive Implications by Dr AS Narain Naidu – Director-General, Mission-COVID, US-based Global Nutrition Healthcare Council, California, USA

Gentle Approaches to Tackling Depression and Anxiety by Dr. Shyam Bhat –

Chairperson of Live Love Laugh, and a Psychiatrist, Integrative Medicine specialist, writer, and Ameeta Patel , Deputy Director of Parkinson's Society, Karnataka

Addiction & Its Treatment by Saul Pereira, Psychological Counsellor

Ethics & Mental Health by Rajiv Khaitan, Senior Partner, Khaitan & Co LLP

Movement & Mental Health by Preethi Rajagopalan – Dance and Movement Therapist

Caregiver Burnout by Ms Ramani Sundaram, Deputy Director, Nightingales Medical Trust, Bengaluru

Workplace Mental Well-being by Jini Gopinath, Chief Psychology Officer, YourDost,Viji Swaminathan, Chief People Officer, Pine Labs, Puja Parekh, President - Global Insurance and Anisha Padukone, Chief Executive Officer of LiveLoveLaugh Foundation Understanding Mental Health by Dr Vivek Benegal, Professor of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru





In essence, the 'Connecting Minds For Change!' Mind Matters Summit holds the power to create a profound impact on the lives of people invested in mental well-being by giving a transformative platform to come together, learn, share, and bolster one another in the pursuit of a healthier and happier future.





About Happiest Health

Happiest Health is a global health & wellness knowledge enterprise promoted by Ashok Soota. Happiest Health provides credible and trustworthy health and wellness knowledge with views from globally renowned experts and doctors. The primary knowledge platforms are the daily newsletter, knowledge website, and newly launched monthly print magazine, and knowledge app.





Happiest Health embraces scientific knowledge with a keen focus on medical breakthroughs providing kinder, gentler therapies including cell-based treatments. It also has deep coverage of integrated medicine including Ayurveda, homeopathy and naturopathy. Happiest Health's focus on wellness is holistic and energizing. They live by their Mission Statement:“Better Knowledge. Better Health.” and convey its benefits to all.





