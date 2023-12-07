Private sector job in US shows slowdown in November, Adds only 103K workers

(MENAFN) According to a report from ADP on Wednesday, private sector job creation in the United States showed a further slowdown in November, with companies adding only 103,000 workers for the month. This figure, slightly less than the downwardly revised number of 106,000 in October, fell short of the Dow Jones index estimate of 128,000. The data also revealed the smallest wage growth in over two years, with a modest 5.6 percent increase in annual pay, marking the lowest uptick since June 2021.



Despite expectations for more robust job creation, the report indicated that job switchers experienced pay increases of 8.3 percent, representing the lowest premium since ADP began tracking such data three years ago. Notably, leisure and hospitality companies, which had been leading job creation since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, reported a loss of 7,000 jobs in November. Conversely, trade, transportation, and utilities saw an increase of 55,000 jobs, while education and health services added 44,000 jobs, and other services contributed 15,000 jobs.



Service-related industries were the primary source of job gains for the month, as goods producers experienced a net loss of 14,000 jobs, attributed to a decline of 15,000 in manufacturing and 4,000 in construction. Despite recent layoffs in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street, both sectors posted gains during the month.



Nella Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP, noted that the post-pandemic recovery, especially in restaurants and hotels, had been significant job creators. However, she emphasized that this boost is now behind us, and the return to trend in leisure and hospitality suggests that the overall economy will experience more moderate employment and wage growth in 2024.

