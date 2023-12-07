3 Top Afghan Cricketers Ready To Take Part In PSL

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Three Afghan cricketers are among 485 players who have registered for the HBL-Pakistan Super League draft.

All-rounder Mohammad Nabi, pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and spinner Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman are among the Afghans who are ready to play in the Super League this season.

The draft would be held here at the National Cricket Academy on Dec 13, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

As many as 46 international players are in the platinum category and 76 in the diamond category.

Top cricketers from England, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Afghanistan are among the international players interested in taking part in the upcoming PSL edition.

