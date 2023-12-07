Google to launch advanced AI model Gemini

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Google is set to unveil its most expansive and advanced artificial intelligence model, Gemini, amid growing scrutiny about the company's strategy for monetizing AI.



Gemini comprises three distinct sizes: Gemini Ultra, recognized as the largest and most capable category; Gemini Pro, designed to handle a diverse array of tasks; and Gemini Nano, tailored for specific tasks and mobile devices.



Initially, Google plans to license Gemini to customers through Google Cloud, allowing them to integrate the model into their own applications. Starting December 13, developers and enterprise clients will have access to Gemini Pro through the Gemini API in Google AI Studio or Google Cloud Vertex AI.



Android developers will also be empowered to leverage Gemini Nano. Additionally, Google intends to deploy Gemini to enhance its own products, such as the Bard chatbot and the Search Generative Experience, which aims to respond to search queries using conversational-style text (SGE is currently not widely available).



The potential applications of Gemini are diverse. Companies and enterprises could utilize it for advanced customer service engagement through chatbots, personalized product recommendations, and trend analysis for advertising strategies.



Gemini might also find application in content creation for marketing campaigns or blog content, as well as in productivity apps seeking to summarize meetings or generate code for developers.



Google has provided illustrative examples of Gemini's capabilities, demonstrating its ability to analyze a screenshot of a chart, process extensive research pages, and update the chart accordingly. Another showcased application involves analyzing a photo of a person's math homework, identifying correct answers, and pinpointing errors.

MENAFN07122023000045015839ID1107551988