Cincoze Unveils Latest Alder Lake-P High-Performance Panel Pcs

Cincoze has launched the high-performance panel PC series (P2202+CV/CS/CO Series), the latest addition to the Display Computing - CRYSTAL product line. The highlight of this series is the Intel Core U-series (Alder Lake-P) processor, which provides computing performance rarely seen on the market. With Cincoze's exclusive CDS technology, it can be applied to a wide range of scenarios with differing requirements, such as harsh industrial applications, outdoor high-brightness settings, or seamless integration with equipment and machinery, making it an ideal choice for HMI applications.

Slim with powerful performance

The P2202 series includes two models with Intel Core i3/i5 U-series (Alder Lake-P) processors, the P2202 and the P2202E with PCIe expansion. Compared to the Whiskey Lake platform models, they offer up to a 2.23x performance improvement, with an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics that enhances graphics performance by up to 2.58x compared to previous models. The P2202 series also supports up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory. With its excellent performance and its thin and slim body design (254.5 x 190 x 41.5 mm, P2022 model), the P2202 Series can meet various application environment requirements.



One computer, two purposes

The P2202 Series are thin embedded computers, particularly recommended for applications with limited installation space or mobile devices. Besides standalone use, Cincoze 's exclusive CDS patented technology (Convertible Display System, Patent No. M482908) enables the addition of a convertible display module to form a panel PC for different environments and application requirements, such as a general-use industrial panel PC (CV+P2202 Series), high-brightness sunlight-readable panel PC (CS+P2202 Series), or an open frame panel PC (CO+P2202 Series), with a variety of sizes, display ratios, and touch methods to choose from.



Rich I/O and modular expansion

Supporting four independent displays (DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA, and CDS), the P2202 series not only boasts rich native I/O but also supports 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other wireless communication modules in the built-in Mini PCIe and M.2 Key E slots. For special purposes, Cincoze's exclusive modular design allows users to add additional functions easily, such as PoE and IGN. Furthermore, the P2202E has a PCIe slot for expansion cards up to 75W.



Stable and reliable operation

The P2202 Series adheres to Cincoze's consistently high quality standards. The series has wide temperature and wide voltage adaptability and has successfully passed various reliability tests for vibration and shock, including sinusoidal vibration (1G), random vibration (5G), and shock resistance (50G). They have also met the strict industrial EMC testing standards (EN 61000-6-2 and EN 61000-6-4). These tests ensure the high-level industrial-grade protection and reliability of the P2202 series.