(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) 40 teams participating in Qiangwang cyber mimic defense challenge

Nanjing, China – The sixth“Qiangwang” (cyberspace power) International Elite Challenge on Cyber Mimic Defense opened at the Purple Mountain Laboratories (PML) in Nanjing on December 6, attracting 40 teams across the world to engage in rigorous 72-hour competition.







As a key part of the 3rd Cyberspace Endogenous Safety and Security Development Conference, the challenge was co-hosted by the Cyberspace Affairs Office of the CPC Nanjing Municipal Committee, the PML and the China Institute of Communications (CIC), guided by the Cyberspace Affairs Office of the CPC Jiangsu Provincial Committee. The livestream will cover basic information about the competition, updates on participating teams, and trends in cutting-edge technology.

At the opening ceremony, Wu Jiangxing, chairman of the organizing committee and a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said the primary goal of the event is to continuously test the resilience and integrated security capabilities of China-designed and manufactured digital systems. He highlighted that white-box testing is crucial to ascertain the scientific effectiveness and universal applicability of systems based on China-proposed endogenous security theory in empowering the resilience of digital products.







China pioneered the concept of mimic defense theory for digital systems in 2013. In 2016, the world's first mimic defense principle verification system was developed, introducing a novel cybersecurity paradigm from design and manufacturing sides. In 2018, the PML inaugurated Qiangwang and this year marks the sixth edition. In 2019, the first permanently online and globally open Network Endogenous Security Testbed (NEST) was launched to accept testing in various forms, such as black-box/white-box and anonymous /real-name across multiple fields or industries. Over the years, Qiangwang has evolved into a unique and influential event in the global realm of security design.







Qiangwang encompasses competitions in the Internet and Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) sectors. While focusing on uncertain security threats from the unknown, the sixth edition adds two new fields – artificial intelligence and smartphones – in line with technological trends. These additions are designed to address AI-related security scenarios, including counterattacks and backdoor attacks, and to expose security vulnerabilities in current smartphones. Notably, the Internet-centered competition tests a network designed to mimic real-world conditions, rather than individual devices, in order to showcase the effectiveness of mimic defense.

The Qiangwang challenge mainly employs white-box testing, an internationally recognized standard for assessing the resilience of digital products, and allows unrestricted testing methods and intensity.