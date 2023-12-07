'False': Ratan Tata Calls Out A 'Deepfake' Video Of Him Giving Investment Advice

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Industrialist and former chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, has called out a deep fake video of him giving investment advice on Instagram. The fake video, shared by an Instagram user named Sona Agarwal, deceptively showed the industrialist giving investment advice and the caption of the post offered users a 'chance' to exaggerate their investment 'risk-free'.The fraudulent Instagram post featured a deep fake interview of Ratan Tata, in which he referred to Agarwal as his manager. The caption of Agarwal's Instagram post read,“A recommendation from Ratan Tata for everyone in India. This is your chance to exaggerate your investment right today risk-free with 100% guarantee,” the caption of the video post read. \"Go to the channel right now.\"Deepfake videos of many prominent personalities have recently gone viral on social media, causing netizens to react with a mixture of shock, horror and panic. The most recent victim of deepfakes was actor Priyanka Chopra, who was seen promoting a brand and revealing her annual income in yet another deceptive video other actors, Priyanka's face hasn't been edited in controversial videos. However, her voice and lines from the original video have been replaced with a fake brand ad a similar incident, actor Alia Bhatt was also seen in a deepfake video, which was later found to be untrue. In the viral video, Alia Bhatt's face is superimposed over another woman, who is seen sitting on a bed. In the video, a girl is seen wearing a blue floral, strappy outfit with Alia's face on it as she gestures towards the camera, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday met social media platforms to review progress made by them in tackling misinformation and deepfakes, and asserted that advisories will be issued in the next two days to ensure 100 per cent compliance by platforms.

