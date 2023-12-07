Sacked UK Minister Suella Braverman Backs PM Rishi Sunak For Next Election

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "UK former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who was sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in November said that she hopes that Rishi Sunak leads the Conservatives into the next election. The development is seen as another indication that Suella Braverman is backing PM Rishi Sunak despite losing her position over various controversies that shook her stint as the interior minister of the country. Suella Braverman also cleared that the party is considering any leadership changes ahead of the elections on Wednesday, Suella Braverman warned Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that their party is facing“electoral oblivion\" under his leadership. She urged the Sunak-led administration to push their efforts against illegal immigrants to rectify the situation ahead of the polls next year.“It is now or never; the Conservative Party faces electoral oblivion in a matter of months if we introduce yet another bill destined to fail. Do we fight for sovereignty, or do we let our party die?\" questioned Braverman.'Prime Minister has my total support if....'The former Home Secretary accepted that in past she may not have always found the right words,“But I refuse to sit by and allow us to fail. The trust that millions of people placed in us cannot be discarded as an inconvenient detail. If we summon the political courage to do what is truly necessary, difficult though it may be, to fight for the British people, we will regain that trust. And if the Prime Minister leads that fight, he has my total support,\" she said Sunak is leading the Conservations in visibly difficult elections for the party as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has the clear advantage of 15-20 points in opinion polls. Moreover, the tenure has been far from smooth for the Conservatives with the party changing five Prime Ministers in the last six years.



