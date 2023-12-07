Walmart becomes top choice for holiday shoppers

(MENAFN) Walmart is becoming a go-to destination for holiday shoppers seeking groceries and gifts. However, CEO Doug McMillon stated that forecasting sales beyond the peak shopping season is challenging.



During an interview with Sara Eisen, broadcasted on a US-based news agency on Wednesday, the head of the world's largest retailer expressed concerns about increased credit card balances and declining household bank accounts. These factors raise uncertainties about the extent of consumer spending, even though they displayed more resilience than anticipated throughout the year.



“If we had been talking last spring or at the beginning of last year, I expected more softness by this time of the year than we’re actually experiencing,” he stated. But, McMillon further declared, “next year’s a different story.”



According to McMillon, deflation in certain items is introducing a new dynamic for Walmart. Prices in the general merchandise category, encompassing electronics, toys, and other non-food items, have seen a decrease of approximately 5 percent compared to the previous year.



For instance, during this holiday season, Walmart offers 25 toy items priced under USD25, including a Hot Wheels car for USD1.18.



While prices in food categories remain relatively stable compared to a year ago, fresh foods may experience fluctuations, McMillon noted.



The company has observed a resurgence in the volume of its non-food sales, with the back-to-school season contributing to this rebound.

