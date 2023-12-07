Shooting in Las Vegas university kills 3, injures 1

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, left three people dead and another critically injured, according to the police. The suspect is also reported to be dead.



This incident, near the popular Las Vegas Strip, adds to the ongoing issue of gun violence in the United States.



“According to our investigators at the scene, we have three deceased victims and one additional victim in critical condition at a local hospital,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a post on social media.



“The suspect in this #ActiveShooter incident is also deceased.”



Authorities received midday (2000 GMT) calls and confirmed officers' confrontation with a suspect at the campus, where gunfire erupted in at least two spots.



TV footage displayed police vehicles resembling military style near containment boundaries, escorting numerous young individuals through them.



A woman recounted a local news outlet that she heard successive loud sounds, prompting her to seek refuge inside a campus building. Later, she was evacuated by police from that location.



“I was just having breakfast and then I heard three, like, loud booms,” she informed the outlet.



“Then two more, and then police showed up there and ran inside... but then after two minutes boom, boom, boom, more shots. So I ran into a basement, and then we were in the basement for 20 minutes.”

MENAFN07122023000045015839ID1107551877