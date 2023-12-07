ISA declares no indications of suspicious transactions preceding Hamas attack

(MENAFN) The Israeli Securities Authority (ISA) announced on Wednesday that it has conducted a thorough review of trading activities involving companies listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. According to the ISA statement, there were no indications of suspicious transactions preceding the Hamas attack on October 7.



This statement from the ISA comes in response to an American study released three days earlier, revealing alleged suspicious stock sales, including shares of Bank Leumi on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The gains from these transactions were reported to exceed 3 billion shekels (USD812 million).



In its official statement, the ISA confirmed its commitment to a comprehensive examination of the case. They emphasized that, based on their review, there were no transactions deemed suspicious before the events of October 7. This contradicts the findings of the American study conducted by Robert J. Jackson Jr. of New York University School of Law and Professor Joshua Metts of Columbia Law School.



The American study suggested that traders had advance knowledge of the impending attack, engaging in short-selling operations on the bank's stock. This strategic move allegedly resulted in substantial profits for traders when the stock experienced a sharp decline on the first trading day after the attack, October 8, 2023.



While the ISA acknowledged that there were theoretical profits from deals made before the war, they contested the reported 3 billion shekels figure, stating that the actual profit on the balance of these transactions "reached tens of millions of shekels, not 3 billion shekels." The regulatory body affirmed its dedication to ensuring the integrity of the stock market and pledged to continue monitoring and investigating any potential irregularities.

MENAFN07122023000045015682ID1107551876