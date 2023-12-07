UN head urges Security Council to declare ceasefire to prevent humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

(MENAFN) The UN secretary-general has made a dramatic constitutional move by asking the Security Council to declare a ceasefire in order to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza that could have "potentially irreversible implications for Palestinians as a whole and for peace and security in the region." This is one of the few powers granted to him by the Charter.



He issued a warning, saying that it is best to prevent this result "at all cost." Article 99 of the UN Charter, which states that the secretary-general "may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion, may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security," was cited by Guterres in a letter to the Security Council that was obtained by a UAE-based news agency.



According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, Guterres felt obliged to bring up the issue for the first time since entering office in 2017.



In his note, Guterres declared that the over eight weeks of warring had “created appalling human suffering, physical destruction and collective trauma across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”



He further stated: “Since the start of Israel’s military operation, more than 15,000 people have reportedly been killed, over 40 percent of whom were children. Thousands of others have been injured. More than half of all homes have been destroyed.”

MENAFN07122023000045015839ID1107551874