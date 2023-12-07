Stocks fall as crude oil decline drags market lower

(MENAFN) In Wednesday's trading session, Wall Street experienced a downturn as a substantial drop in crude oil prices weighed heavily on major oil-and-gas stocks, leading to losses across key indices. The S&P 500 recorded its third consecutive decline, marking its lengthiest losing streak since October. Despite these setbacks, the index remains close to its highest level in the past 20 months.



The S&P 500 fell by 0.4 percent, amounting to a loss of 17.84 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2 percent, shedding 70.13 points. The Nasdaq composite suffered a 0.6 percent drop, with a decline of 83.20 points. Energy stocks bore the brunt of the market correction, particularly impacted by a more than 4 percent plunge in crude oil prices, reaching their lowest levels since June. Marathon Petroleum, for instance, saw a 3.9 percent decline.



Treasury yields also experienced a decrease during the session. The Russell 2000 index, representing smaller companies, fell by 0.2 percent, a decrease of 3.99 points, adding to the overall negative sentiment in the market.



Looking at the weekly performance, the S&P 500 is down 1 percent, the Dow has lost 0.5 percent, and the Nasdaq is down 1.1 percent. The Russell 2000 has decreased by 0.6 percent. However, on a year-to-date basis, the broader picture remains positive, with the S&P 500 up 18.5 percent, the Dow gaining 8.8 percent, the Nasdaq advancing 35.2 percent, and the Russell 2000 showing a 5.2 percent increase.



The decline in oil prices and its ripple effects on the market underscore the ongoing challenges and volatility in the global economic landscape, adding a layer of uncertainty for investors as they navigate the current financial landscape.

MENAFN07122023000045015682ID1107551848