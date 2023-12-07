Stocks fall as crude oil decline drags market lower

(MENAFN) In Wednesday's trading session, Wall Street experienced a downturn as a substantial drop in crude oil prices weighed heavily on major oil-and-gas stocks, leading to losses across key indices. The S&P 500 recorded its third consecutive decline, marking its lengthiest losing streak since October. Despite these setbacks, the index remains close to its highest level in the past 20 months.
The S&P 500 fell by 0.4 percent, amounting to a loss of 17.84 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.2 percent, shedding 70.13 points. The Nasdaq composite suffered a 0.6 percent drop, with a decline of 83.20 points. Energy stocks bore the brunt of the market correction, particularly impacted by a more than 4 percent plunge in crude oil prices, reaching their lowest levels since June. Marathon Petroleum, for instance, saw a 3.9 percent decline.
Treasury yields also experienced a decrease during the session. The Russell 2000 index, representing smaller companies, fell by 0.2 percent, a decrease of 3.99 points, adding to the overall negative sentiment in the market.
Looking at the weekly performance, the S&P 500 is down 1 percent, the Dow has lost 0.5 percent, and the Nasdaq is down 1.1 percent. The Russell 2000 has decreased by 0.6 percent. However, on a year-to-date basis, the broader picture remains positive, with the S&P 500 up 18.5 percent, the Dow gaining 8.8 percent, the Nasdaq advancing 35.2 percent, and the Russell 2000 showing a 5.2 percent increase.
The decline in oil prices and its ripple effects on the market underscore the ongoing challenges and volatility in the global economic landscape, adding a layer of uncertainty for investors as they navigate the current financial landscape.
MENAFN07122023000045015682ID1107551848
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.