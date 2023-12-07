Iran, Iraq to sign MoU around agricultural, veterinary collaboration

(MENAFN) In a recent meeting held in Baghdad on Tuesday, Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Mohammad-Kazem Al-e-Sadegh and Iraq’s Agriculture Minister Abbas Jabr Al-Ali Al-Maliki underscored the imperative need to formalize memorandums of understanding regarding agricultural and veterinary cooperation between the two nations, according to a report from an Iranian news outlet.



During their discussions, the officials delved into various strategies aimed at expanding and deepening agricultural collaboration, exploring the potential avenues for mutual growth and development.



Ambassador Al-e-Sadegh seized the opportunity to highlight the advanced capabilities and cutting-edge technologies possessed by Iranian knowledge-based companies. He expressed Tehran's eagerness to engage in collaboration with Iraq across diverse agricultural domains, emphasizing the potential for shared success and progress.



The Iraqi minister, viewing the meeting as a valuable platform for continued communication, emphasized the significance of ongoing dialogue and the exchange of ideas. Al-Maliki acknowledged the positive trajectory of Iraq’s political stability and recent reforms in investment laws, noting the substantial budget allocated to the agricultural sector. He further stated that these conditions create a conducive environment for foreign investment in the agricultural domain.



Capitalizing on the favorable conditions, Al-Maliki extended an invitation to Iranian companies to actively participate in Iraq’s forthcoming agro-food exhibition. The exhibition, organized by the Iraqi Agriculture Ministry and scheduled for February, offers a unique opportunity for Iranian entities to showcase their contributions to the agricultural sector and explore potential collaborations in the dynamic Iraqi market.

