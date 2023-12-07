Saudi Arabia anticipates budget deficit equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in 2023

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia announced its expectations of a budget deficit equivalent to 2 percent of GDP in 2023 and 1.9 percent of GDP in 2024. The projections reflect a combination of increased spending and lower oil revenues, signaling economic challenges for the wealthy Gulf Kingdom. This announcement comes a year after Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter of crude oil and the largest economy in the Middle East, recorded its first budget surplus in nearly a decade. The surplus followed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which led to a significant spike in oil prices.



Saudi Arabia, currently halfway through its ambitious "Vision 2030" initiative, aims to transform the historically closed kingdom into a hub for business, tourism, and sports. The expected budget deficit for 2023 is anticipated to reach 82 billion Saudi riyals (approximately USD21.8 billion), with a slight decrease to 79 billion Saudi riyals (about USD21 billion) in 2024, according to figures released by the Ministry of Finance. These projections align with a preliminary budget statement issued in October, indicating that the deficit would persist until 2026.



The Ministry of Finance, following King Salman's approval of the budget, highlighted the positive aspects of the Kingdom's strong economy, stating, "Despite the economic challenges and risks, the positive factors of the Kingdom’s strong economy are turning these challenges to its advantage." The ministry also stated that Riyadh expects real GDP to grow by 4.4 percent in 2024, following meager growth of only 0.03 percent in the current year.



Since the ascent of Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2017, the Kingdom has experienced unprecedented social and economic transformations after decades of remaining relatively closed. The economic projections and budgetary outlook reflect Saudi Arabia's commitment to navigating challenges and leveraging positive factors to advance its Vision 2030 goals, even as it anticipates budgetary deficits in the coming years.



