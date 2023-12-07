Bayern Munich announces joining of Spanish winger Bryan Zaragoza for 2024/25 season

(MENAFN) Bayern Munich officially announced on Wednesday that Spanish winger Bryan Zaragoza is set to join the club from Granada for the 2024/25 season.



The German club confirmed the upcoming transfer in a statement, revealing that Zaragoza would be signing a substantial five-year contract, securing his association with Bayern Munich until June 30, 2029.



Christoph Freund, who serves as the sporting director of Bayern Munich, has expressed his admiration for Zaragoza, stating: "Bryan Zaragoza is an explosive, very quick and extremely nimble winger, who can play on either side."



"He’s unpredictable, can score and is very good one-v-one. He’s already made his senior debut for Spain this year and has a lot of potential," Freund further pointed out.



The 22-year-old football player has amassed 51 appearances for Granada, contributing with 10 goals and three assists.



He marked his senior debut for the Spanish national team during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against Scotland in October 2023.

