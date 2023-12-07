Bitcoin surges above USD44,000 level on Tuesday

(MENAFN) Bitcoin surged above the USD44,000 level on Tuesday, reaching heights not seen since early April 2022. This uptick is driven by optimism surrounding the potential approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States.



The world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, rose to USD44,428 around 22:15 GMT on Tuesday, a level not observed since April 6, 2022. Ethereum, the leading altcoin by market value, also experienced an increase, reaching as high as USD2,310, its highest point since May 11, 2022.



This recent market rally is fueled by expectations that spot Bitcoin ETFs may receive regulatory approval in the US early next year. Additionally, there is optimism that the Federal Reserve might conclude its monetary policy tightening, potentially reducing interest rates in mid-2024.



As of Wednesday, Bitcoin was trading around USD44,100, reflecting a 4.6 percent daily increase at 14:55 GMT, while Ethereum stood at USD2,255, showing a gain of 1.8 percent.



Several altcoins witnessed substantial price increases, with some surging by as much as 20 percent in the past 24 hours, according to data from the digital asset price-tracking website CoinMarketCap.



The overall value of the cryptocurrency market rose by 3.6 percent to USD1.6 trillion, while Bitcoin's dominance in the crypto market was reported at 54 percent, as per the available data.



