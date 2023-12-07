Brazil To Expand Farming By Transforming Degraded Pastures

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil is embarking on an ambitious plan to expand its farming without damaging forests.



The government's new decree focuses on converting degraded pastures into productive, eco-friendly agricultural lands.



This move aims to protect the Amazon rainforest, of which Brazil holds 60%, and halt deforestation by 2030.



Since taking office, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been committed to reducing deforestation and promoting environmentally friendly agriculture.



This approach is expected to maintain Brazil's strength in agricultural output. The plan involves transforming 40 million hectares of neglected land into fertile farms.



This initiative is part of Brazil's broader energy transition policy and aligns with the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC) .



The focus is on practices that capture more carbon than existing degraded pastures. Pastures currently cover 18.5% of Brazil's land area, but 78% are in poor condition.







Meanwhile, agriculture occupies 7.5% of the national territory, making Brazil a global leader in producing soybeans, coffee, beef, and orange juice.



This strategy reflects Brazil's dedication to sustainable development, blending economic growth with environmental care.



It responds to global needs in the face of climate change and biodiversity loss.



Countries worldwide, including the Netherlands and China, are adopting similar practices, showing a shift towards sustainable agriculture.



Brazil's initiative marks a significant change from its past policies criticized for promoting deforestation.



It now positions itself as a leader in sustainable land use. This model could inspire other nations facing similar environmental challenges.



Moreover, this approach could bolster Brazil's economy by creating jobs and boosting agricultural production, essential for its rural communities.



In conclusion, Brazil's project to revitalize degraded lands is not just an environmental strategy.



It's a forward-thinking plan with potential global influence, demonstrating a commitment to responsible and sustainable agricultural development.

