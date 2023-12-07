UK underlines emission reduction achievements, global commitments at COP28

(MENAFN) Graham Stewart, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Emissions in the United Kingdom, highlighted the UK's significant achievements in emissions reduction, asserting that it stands as the largest economy to successfully decrease its emissions more than any other major economy since 1990. Speaking on the sidelines of the COP28 Conference of the Parties in an interview with "Eqtisad Sky News Arabia," Stewart emphasized the UK's commitment to further ambitious plans for emissions reduction in the future.



Stewart acknowledged that while the UK has ambitious goals for its own emissions reduction, it recognizes the global imperative of assisting other countries in their journey toward a "zero emissions" future. He noted that the UK Prime Minister recently announced a substantial commitment of £1.6 billion (approximately USD2 billion) in international climate finance during a recent visit, along with additional announcements aimed at mitigating and adapting to the effects of climate change. The overarching goal is to ensure a collective and equitable global participation in the transition.



Highlighting the depth of the UK's commitment to climate action, Stewart underscored that the UK is the only major economy with legally mandated targets for achieving zero carbon emissions. Additionally, the country has budgetary commitments specifically aimed at reducing carbon emissions. Stewart reaffirmed the UK's dedication to its 2030 vision, which includes a pledge to reduce emissions by up to 68 percent from the 1990 carbon emissions baseline, placing the UK at the forefront of nations committed to climate change initiatives and emission reduction projects.



The UK's leadership in emissions reduction and its commitment to international collaboration at COP28 underscore the country's role as a key player in the global effort to address climate change. The proactive measures and legal frameworks in place position the UK as a model for other nations as the world collectively strives for a sustainable and environmentally responsible future.

MENAFN07122023000045015682ID1107551753