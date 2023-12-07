IATA forecasts airline industry to achieve unprecedented revenues of USD964B

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasted that the airline industry is poised to achieve unprecedented revenues of USD964 billion in 2024, reflecting a 7.4 percent year-on-year increase. Despite this optimistic revenue projection, the IATA anticipates that net profitability on a global scale will fall well below the cost of capital in both 2023 and 2024.



The industry's net profits are estimated to reach USD25.7 billion in 2024, up from an expected USD23.3 billion in 2023. Air passenger traffic is anticipated to reach a historic milestone of 4.7 billion people next year, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 4.5 billion.



As global borrowing costs rise to combat persistent inflation, the return on invested capital is projected to lag behind the cost of capital by 4 percentage points in both 2023 and 2024. The IATA's projections include operating profits for the airline industry at USD49.3 billion in 2024 and USD40.7 billion in the current year.



The industry's expenses are anticipated to rise by 6.9 percent to USD914 billion. Cargo volumes, which experienced a significant surge during the pandemic, are projected to reach 58 million tons in 2023 and 61 million tons in 2024.



"The speed of the recovery has been extraordinary; yet it also appears that the pandemic has cost aviation about four years of growth. From 2024 the outlook indicates that we can expect more normal growth patterns for both passenger and cargo,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh stated.

