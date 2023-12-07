US dollar hits 2-week high amid increasing expectations of ECB rate cuts

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the US dollar surged to its highest level in two weeks, while the euro faced a decline against major currencies, driven by increasing market speculation that the European Central Bank (ECB) might implement interest rate cuts as early as March. While expectations for interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve remain, the dollar has demonstrated stability, bolstered by the rising belief in potential rate cuts by other central banks.



The dollar index, measuring the currency's performance against six other major currencies, experienced a marginal decline of 0.01 percent to 103.95, after reaching a two-week high of 104.10. Simultaneously, the euro depreciated by 0.09 percent to USD1.0785, marking its lowest level in three weeks. The euro also recorded its lowest levels in three months against the pound sterling, five weeks against the yen, and six and a half weeks against the Swiss franc.



In external transactions, the Chinese yuan fell by 0.02 percent to 7.1719 per dollar, following Moody's downgrade of China's credit rating outlook to "negative." Major Chinese government-owned banks reportedly increased dollar sales after Moody's statement, contributing to a continued decline in the yuan.



The Japanese yen experienced a 0.03 percent fall against the dollar, reaching 147.18 per dollar, while the Australian dollar saw a 0.5 percent rise to USD0.6584.



In the cryptocurrency realm, Bitcoin witnessed a 0.3 percent decline, reaching USD43,943 after briefly exceeding USD44,000 earlier in the session. The dynamics in the foreign exchange and cryptocurrency markets reflect the intricate interplay of central bank policies, economic outlooks, and geopolitical factors shaping currency valuations and investor sentiment.

MENAFN07122023000045015682ID1107551751