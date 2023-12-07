Canada's merchandise trade surplus expands to USD3B

(MENAFN) In October, Canada's merchandise trade surplus expanded to USD3 billion, surpassing expectations that were pegged at USD1.6 billion, as reported by the country's statistical agency on Wednesday. The trade surplus for September had previously stood at USD1.1 billion.



The data revealed a 2.8 percent decline in total merchandise imports for October, while the value of exports experienced a marginal increase of 0.1 percent, according to Statistics Canada.



Within the realm of imports for October, eight out of the eleven product categories saw declines, with mineral products experiencing a notable 14.7 percent decrease, and gold, silver, and platinum group metals plummeting by 41.2 percent.



Conversely, October marked the fourth consecutive month of export increases, with a notable 15 percent surge in aircraft and other transportation equipment and parts.



The robust performance of Canada's merchandise trade balance indicates positive momentum in its international trade dynamics.



"Canada's trade deficit with countries other than the United States narrowed from USD9.9 billion in September to USD9.1 billion in October," the statistical group declared.



"Following three consecutive monthly increases, exports to the United States were down 1.0 percent in October. Imports from the United States also fell, declining 3.9 percent. As a result, Canada's trade surplus with the United States widened for a fourth consecutive month, going from USD11.0 billion in September to USD12.1 billion in October," it further mentioned.

