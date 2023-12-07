USTDA director emphasizes collective determination at COP28 on climate action

(MENAFN) Enoh Ebong, the Director of the US Trade and Development Agency, emphasized the distinctive determination and collective focus on climate action issues during the current edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in the UAE. According to Ebong, all participating parties in the conference are earnestly committed to addressing climate change, making this edition stand out for its shared dedication to progress on crucial environmental matters.



In an interview with "Eqtisad Sky News Arabia" on the sidelines of COP28, Ebong highlighted the agency's proactive engagement with companies and private sector entities participating in the conference. She emphasized the agency's keen interest in collaborating with the private sector, recognizing the vital role it plays in climate action initiatives. Ebong underscored the significance of cooperation with private sector companies and entities, stating that while collaboration with governments is essential, partnering with the private sector holds even greater importance.



According to Ebong, collaboration with the private sector offers companies and private bodies a platform to showcase their technology and innovations. This emphasis on fostering partnerships with private entities aligns with the recognition that leveraging the expertise and resources of the private sector is crucial in addressing and mitigating the impacts of climate change.



The agency's active involvement in discussions and interactions during COP28 reflects a broader trend of recognizing the pivotal role of collaboration between governments, private sector entities, and international organizations in achieving meaningful progress on global climate goals. As the conference unfolds, the determination to collectively advance climate action remains a focal point, with the private sector positioned as a key partner in driving innovation and sustainable solutions.

