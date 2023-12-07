European stocks end Wednesday’s session up

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, European stock exchanges concluded the trading day with positive gains across major indices.



The STOXX Europe 600, encompassing approximately 90 percent of the market capitalization of 17 European countries, exhibited a rise of 2.44 points, equivalent to 0.52 percent, reaching a closing value of 470.06.



In the United Kingdom, the FTSE 100 experienced an increase of 25 points, representing a growth of 0.34 percent, ultimately closing at 7,515.



Meanwhile, Germany's DAX 30 demonstrated a noteworthy addition of 123 points, equivalent to a 0.75 percent increase, concluding the session at 16,656.



France's CAC 40 observed a positive trajectory, rising by 49 points or 0.66 percent, to end the session near 7,436.



Italy's FTSE MIB emerged as the top performer of the day, registering an impressive increase of 243 points or 0.81 percent, reaching a closing value of 30,326.



Spain's IBEX 35 also participated in the upward trend, marking a gain of 19 points, equivalent to a 0.19 percent rise, concluding the day at 10,258.



The overall positive performance across these European indices reflects a favorable trading day in the region.

