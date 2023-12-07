De Beers Group Celebrates Return Of The Iconic A Diamond Is Forever Tagline With Nature's Mic Drop Art Exhibition Curated By SEEFOOD ROOM

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 December 2023 - De Beers Group has always been a pioneer in the natural diamond industry, dedicating years to preserving the legacy of natural diamonds while strictly adhering to ethical sourcing principles. In September of this year, De Beers Group announced the return of its celebrated 'A Diamond is Forever' tagline with an additional US$20 million investment, just in time for gift giving this holiday season.The 'A Diamond is Forever' campaign was kicked off in the Asia Pacific region with the announcement of Chinese actor Janice Man Wing Shan as Natural Diamond Ambassador, and the launch of the 'Nature's Mic Drop' Art Exhibition at SEEFOOD ROOM Gallery, a contemporary art space in Central, Hong Kong. Esteemed guests at the recent exhibition preview and opening party were treated to a mesmerizing evening at the multi-level sensory experience. Attendees included actors Janice Man and Jennifer Yu, singers Michael Cheung, Ka Ho Hung and Panther Chan, as well as Tim Wong, lead singer of the band 'Dear Jane' and his wife Rabeea Yeung.Guests were particularly awestruck by the showcase of a 616-carat rough diamond, a 60-carat rough diamond embedded in a kimberlite rock from De Beers Group, and a stunning 37 internally flawless cushion-cut diamond from Diacore. They also previewed an immersive LCD video installation, as well as a collage of natural diamond-inspired artworks from international and local artists.Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group, said: 'Natural diamonds have remained icons of love for centuries. And De Beers advertising has remained iconic over the decades. We're proud to build on this tradition by reviving and refreshing one of our most successful campaigns. By investing ahead of the holiday season, we aim to support the industry, drive consumer demand and underline our confidence in the future of the diamond dream.'David Prager, Chief Brand Officer of De Beers Group, said: 'For more than 75 years 'A Diamond is Forever' has perfectly encapsulated the symbolic promise of a natural diamond. Through our category investments in both traditional media and influencer-created content, we will reintroduce the highly successful 'Seize the Day' campaign, modernised for a new generation. De Beers is committed to supporting retailers to unlock the strong underlying desire for natural diamonds this holiday season.'Having endured over 3.3 billion years of history, natural diamonds are one of the oldest and rarest treasures found in nature. A symbol of eternity, each natural diamond born in the extreme conditions beneath the Earth is a unique and highly coveted work of art that intertwines history and culture.'I have always been fascinated by diamonds,' said SEEFOOD ROOM co-founder and exhibition curator, Samson Ko. 'In art, authenticity is always of the utmost importance. This is why I have been drawn to De Beers's global campaign that celebrates natural diamonds. These natural creations are some of the world's oldest and rarest treasures. And like art, they are truly priceless.''We are honoured to have the opportunity to support Hong Kong artists who are exploring the intrinsic qualities of natural diamonds,' said Sally Morrison, Global PR Director, Natural Diamonds, De Beers Group.Every floor of the four-storey SEEFOOD ROOM Gallery has been meticulously designed to give visitors a memorable and educational experience. The main exhibition space explores De Beers Group's eco-friendly Diamond Route in southern Africa. Celebrated Hong Kong illustrator Oh Mankee was commissioned to create cartoon artworks inspired by the protected wildlife reserves where natural diamonds are discovered. A peephole experience located on the same floor features real-time videos of African wildlife.The immersive LCD video installation evokes images of the journey of natural diamonds. Celebrated DJ Chi Chung Wong together with Natural Diamond Ambassador Janice Man provided voice-over work to bring the natural diamond story alive.At the exhibition preview, diamond-inspired artworks by various local painters were shown throughout the gallery. Among them was the self-taught Justin Y., who presented his finger paintings entitled 'Roar' inspired by the intrinsic qualities of natural diamonds. Internationally acclaimed graphic designer Katol Lo interpreted the title of the exhibition 'Nature's Mic Drop' with work reminiscent of Hong Kong's signature neon signs. Also on display were artworks by international artists including contemporary British artist Damien Hirst, whose symmetrical aesthetic mimics those of natural diamonds. Pieces from modern painter Fatima Kong, New York-based artist Ellie Ng and London-based painter Jade Ng, were also available for viewing.Jodine Bolden, Trinity Marsh and Dr. Dick Davies, three London-based experts from De Beers Group's Institute of Diamonds, conducted mini-workshops on natural diamonds. Participants learnt how to distinguish between natural and laboratory-grown diamonds using Synth Detect and Diamond Sure, equipment developed by the Group which can instantly detect lab-gown diamonds.Date: From now until 22 December (Friday)Venue: SEEFOOD ROOM (9 On Lan Street, Central, Hong Kong)Time: 11am to 7pmOnline Registration:For more information on the Nature's Mic Drop art exhibition, please visit for a guided tour of the exhibition.Hashtag: #naturesmicdrop #naturaldiamonds #adiamondisforever

About DE BEERS GROUP

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group.

About SEEFOOD ROOM

Founded in 2021, SEEFOOD ROOM is a contemporary art gallery that serves as a platform to introduce emerging artists and cultures to Hong Kong through exhibitions and collaborations. 'Seefood' is a term concocted by the founders that refers to visual delicacies that nourish the eyes and the heart. The gallery believes that beauty can be found everywhere, even in the most banal everyday life. They are dedicated to curating spaces that uplift both artists and art lovers, thereby coining the name SEEFOOD ROOM. Art services, including acquisition, consultation, framing, and off-site consignment, are available upon request.



