Capture.HK Introduces The Frame, The First Digital Photo Frame Personalised With Artificial Intelligence

Milestone Birthdays: Celebrate your parents' or grandparents' 60th, 70th, 80th, or even more senior birthdays with a gift that encapsulates a lifetime of memories.

Wedding Anniversaries: Mark the 40th, 50th, or subsequent anniversaries by gifting a digital frame, perfect for showcasing the journey of a lifetime together.

Mother's and Father's Day: Show appreciation for your parents on Mother's and Father's Day, thanking them for their support and love through a collection of cherished family moments.

Weddings: Honour your past and the union of two individuals' histories coming together. Graduations: Celebrate this significant life milestone by showing how you got there.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 December 2023 - Capture TM Hong Kong, the leading service provider of analogue media digitisation, is launching its first digital photo frame, dubbed The Frame. It is the first digital frame of its kind to be paired with Capture's digitisation service and personalised with artificial intelligence. By using AI-based facial recognition, Capture is able to personalise The Frame to an individual. As an example, for the holidays, a son or daughter can gift a frame to their mother preloaded with digitised analogue photos of their mother. This unique offering is the first in the world and is provided as an end-to-end service.The Frame is made possible by harnessing the speed and efficiency of Artificial intelligence. Capture's AI technology can now scan entire albums in high quality and extract just the most important parts of a photo album, cropping out hundreds of individual images. Customers no longer have to manually remove each photo and scan them which was prohibitively time-consuming. In addition, after the photos have been scanned, through advanced algorithms and machine learning, Capture analyses and modernises each image, effectively bringing faded and yellowed photos back to the present day.The Frame can also be personalised with AI-based facial recognition currently in two Collection types.Star Collection - all of the digitised photos that contain a person or 'starred' by the customer are preloaded onto the frame.Album Collection - all the photos digitised in the customer's order are preloaded onto the frame.The Frame automatically displays the photos in a slideshow that can be customised, and photos can be added and subtracted from the slideshow easily from an on-screen touch menu.A digital frame is an ideal gift as an expression of gratitude or to celebrate moments like these:In these and many other occasions, a digital frame serves as a beautiful reminder of life's most precious moments.'Our customers have been asking us for a way to gift the joy of unlocking their precious memories,' said Jason Law, Capture's Chief Product Officer. 'We designed The Frame as the most meaningful and personalised gift to celebrate special occasions like a birthday, anniversary, or a wedding.'To celebrate the launch of The Frame , Capture is releasing The Frame Bundle for HK$988 which includes The Frame, The Bag with a free at-home pick-up of your photo albums, and the digitisation service for the first photo album. The Frame Bundle is valued at HK$1,738. The Frame Bundle is available in time for the holidays as a one-of-a-kind gift. It can be ordered online at or in-person at the Capture Experience Centre located at 10/F, Sea Bird House, 22-28 Wyndham St., Central.Hashtag: #CaptureLimited #TheFrame #DigitalFrame

About The Frame

The Frame is a cutting-edge 10 touchscreen photo display that brings your cherished memories to life in stunning HD. It has a sleek design with a modern 2.5D edge glass surface. It offers 16GB of internal storage, expandable through a micro SD slot, and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity with dedicated iOS and Android mobile apps, enabling friends and family to remotely load their photographs at any time. With intuitive on-screen menus and organisation features, The Frame offers a seamless and enjoyable way to navigate your photo library, create slideshows, and customise settings. It's more than just a photo display; it's a gateway to nostalgia and connection.



About HK

Capture is the leading analogue media digitisation service provider in Hong Kong. We digitise analogue media (photo albums, photographs, videotapes, digital media like USB Flash Drive, Compact Flash, DVD, etc) and slides, using our proprietary technology. Capture is the only service that saves memories directly to Google Photos through secure Google authentication. In the USA, we have cooperated with Fujifilm, Google and retail giants like Walmart and Costco, to help more than 12 million families and organisations to safeguard their memories.

