President Of Turkic Culture And Heritage Foundation Meets With TURKPA Secretary General

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty
Raimkulova has met with TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet Sureyya
Er.
The meeting took place at the headquarters of the Parliamentary
Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Azernews reports.
Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Aktoty Raimkulova first
of all congratulated the Republic of Turkiye on the 100th
anniversary of its Republic Day.
At the meeting Aktoty Raimkulova highlighted the activities of
the foundation, which implements projects aimed at protecting,
studying and popularizing the rich culture and heritage of the
Turkic world, strengthening historical and cultural ties between
the Turkic peoples.
By emphasizing the existing cooperation between the Turkic
Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Parliamentary Assembly of
Turkic States, she expressed confidence in the further expansion of
cooperation between organizations in the field of protection and
promotion of culture and heritage of the Turkic world.
Aktoty Raimkulova and TURKPA Secretary General Mehmet Sureyya Er
exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, as well as the
implementation of joint projects discussion.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107551672
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.