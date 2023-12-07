U.S. Secretary Of State Waits For Azerbaijani & Armenian Foreign Ministers In Washington

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is waiting for the Foreign
Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington for peace talks, Azernews reports.
This was written by US Assistant Secretary of State for European
and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien in his account on the social
network X following a meeting in Baku with Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev.
"Had positive and constructive meetings in Baku. I told
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that the US is expecting visits
from the head of the Central Bank and the Azerbaijani Energy
Minister, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken hopes to receive
Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in
Washington soon for peace talks," the diplomat wrote.
MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107551670
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.