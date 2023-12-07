               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. Secretary Of State Waits For Azerbaijani & Armenian Foreign Ministers In Washington


12/7/2023 3:10:59 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is waiting for the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington for peace talks, Azernews reports.

This was written by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien in his account on the social network X following a meeting in Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Had positive and constructive meetings in Baku. I told Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that the US is expecting visits from the head of the Central Bank and the Azerbaijani Energy Minister, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken hopes to receive Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington soon for peace talks," the diplomat wrote.

MENAFN07122023000195011045ID1107551670

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search