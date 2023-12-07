U.S. Secretary Of State Waits For Azerbaijani & Armenian Foreign Ministers In Washington

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is waiting for the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington for peace talks, Azernews reports.

This was written by US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien in his account on the social network X following a meeting in Baku with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Had positive and constructive meetings in Baku. I told Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that the US is expecting visits from the head of the Central Bank and the Azerbaijani Energy Minister, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken hopes to receive Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers Bayramov and Mirzoyan in Washington soon for peace talks," the diplomat wrote.