Russians Fire 387 Shells In Kherson Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired 88 rounds of shelling at the Kherson region over the past day, firing 387 shells.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Over the past day, the enemy fired 88 times with mortars, artillery, Grad, ATGM, tanks, aircraft and UAVs, firing 387 shells, including one Shahed. The enemy fired 29 shells at the city of Kherson.

Prokudin specified that the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements; the territory and buildings of the pumping station in the Beryslav district. There were no casualties among the civilian population.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the use of attack drones by Russian troops, with the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions under threat.