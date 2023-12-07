UK Embassy To Hold Major Cybersecurity Event In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The UK Embassy in Azerbaijan will hold a major cybersecurity event in February 2024, UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exports Malcolm Offord said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the UK and Northern Ireland.

"The UK is a technological superpower with a rich research and innovative ecosystem, home to more than 140 technology 'unicorns'. We must bring together our startups and large companies as we transform and digitize trade between us. We are also making progress in the field of infrastructure and design," the minister noted.

The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the UK and Northern Ireland has kicked off in Baku today.

The meeting is discussing cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy, and other areas.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Minister of State for Exports Malcolm Offord.

