UK Embassy To Hold Major Cybersecurity Event In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The UK Embassy in
Azerbaijan will hold a major cybersecurity event in February 2024,
UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Exports Malcolm
Offord said, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the meeting of the Joint Commission on
Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Government of the UK and Northern Ireland.
"The UK is a technological superpower with a rich research and
innovative ecosystem, home to more than 140 technology 'unicorns'.
We must bring together our startups and large companies as we
transform and digitize trade between us. We are also making
progress in the field of infrastructure and design," the minister
noted.
The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation
between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Government of the UK and Northern Ireland has kicked off in Baku
today.
The meeting is discussing cooperation between the two countries
in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure,
information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital
economy, and other areas.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov and UK Minister of State for Exports Malcolm
Offord.
