Turkish Ambassador Thanks President Ilham Aliyev For Thriving Conditions For Investors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Turkish
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci thanked Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev for the conditions created for Turkish investors,
Trend reports.
The ambassador made the remark during the ceremony of laying the
foundation of a pharmaceutical enterprise in Pirallahi Industrial
Park.
"We are here today for a very important occasion. I thank
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as well as Economy Minister
Mikayil Jabbarov for the conditions created for Turkish investors,"
he said.
According to him, 165 people will be provided with jobs at the
enterprise.
"Investments in this enterprise will amount to 60 million manat
($35.3 million). Türkiye is a very powerful country in terms of
pharmaceutical sector. This enterprise will also help to transfer
technology and will also contribute to internship for students who
have received medical education," he added.
Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations LLC was granted the
status of a resident of Pirallahi Industrial Park. The overall
number of residents of the industrial park has reached 6.
On the territory of the industrial complex with an area of 7.8
hectares, the company will produce high-quality medicines in 42
names and various forms and dosages (pills, capsules, gelatin
capsules, powder suspension, syrup, etc.).
The enterprise with an annual production capacity of 50 million
packages will be built within the framework of trilateral
cooperation between Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, Gen Ilac ve
Saglik Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. and Sia Pharma Pvt. Ltd of
Türkiye.
