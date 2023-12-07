Turkish Ambassador Thanks President Ilham Aliyev For Thriving Conditions For Investors

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the conditions created for Turkish investors, Trend reports.

The ambassador made the remark during the ceremony of laying the foundation of a pharmaceutical enterprise in Pirallahi Industrial Park.

"We are here today for a very important occasion. I thank Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as well as Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov for the conditions created for Turkish investors," he said.

According to him, 165 people will be provided with jobs at the enterprise.

"Investments in this enterprise will amount to 60 million manat ($35.3 million). Türkiye is a very powerful country in terms of pharmaceutical sector. This enterprise will also help to transfer technology and will also contribute to internship for students who have received medical education," he added.

Gen Pharma Caucasus Manufacturing Operations LLC was granted the status of a resident of Pirallahi Industrial Park. The overall number of residents of the industrial park has reached 6.

On the territory of the industrial complex with an area of 7.8 hectares, the company will produce high-quality medicines in 42 names and various forms and dosages (pills, capsules, gelatin capsules, powder suspension, syrup, etc.).

The enterprise with an annual production capacity of 50 million packages will be built within the framework of trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, Gen Ilac ve Saglik Urunleri Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. and Sia Pharma Pvt. Ltd of Türkiye.

