Azerbaijan-UK Research Partnership Grows Stronger - Malcolm Offord

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The partnership
between Azerbaijan and the UK in the field of research and
education is becoming stronger and stronger, said UK Parliamentary
Under-Secretary of State for Exports Malcolm Offord, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the meeting of the Joint Commission on
Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK.
"We are proud to host so many talented young Azerbaijani
students at UK universities. So, the prospects for growth are
indeed great. As we look into the bright future of trade and
investment between Azerbaijan and the UK, we must boost and
encourage unrestricted entrepreneurship in various industries,
bringing our two great trading nations closer together, bringing
our people closer together, and giving impetus to our bilateral
partnership," he said.
The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation
between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland started today
in Baku.
The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the
two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare,
infrastructure, information and communication technologies,
cybersecurity, digital economy, and other fields.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in
the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.
