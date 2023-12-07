Kazakhstan, EU Review Prospects Of Multifaceted Cooperation Dev't

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 7. Kazakh
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ambassador of the European
Union to Kazakhstan Kestutis Yankauskas have reviewed the priority
areas of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports.
During the meeting, President Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan's
commitment to further strengthen its strategic partnership with the
EU, as well as its intention to continue to promote multifaceted
cooperation within the framework of the C5+EU format.
Moreover, special attention was paid to cooperation in such
areas as critical raw materials, green growth, and transport, as
well as logistics and agriculture.
Meanwhile, trade turnover between the EU countries and
Kazakhstan amounted to 25.35 billion euros from January through
July 2023. This figure exceeds by 19 percent the figures for the
same period in 2022 (21.31 billion euros).
In addition, Kazakhstan's exports to the EU reached 18.157
billion euros, which is 7.33 percent more than in the same period
in 2022 (16.9 billion euros).
Imports for the same period amounted to 7.2 billion euros, which
exceeds the figure for the first 7 months of 2022 (about 4.4
billion euros) by 63.91 percent.
