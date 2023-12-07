Turkmenistan And Türkiye Confirm Commitment To Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 7. Turkmenistan and Türkiye have confirmed their commitment to
strategic partnership, which at the present stage serves as a solid
basis for further strengthening the intergovernmental dialogue at a
high level, Trend reports.
This commitment was expressed by President of Turkmenistan
Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a meeting with Vice President of
Türkiye Cevdet Yilmaz, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working
visit.
During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral
cooperation in the fuel and energy complex, in the fields of
transport and communications, agriculture and investments, and
other areas.
President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that the development of
strategic and long-term cooperation with Türkiye is one of the
priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy.
Furthermore, during the meeting, the sides noted the
centuries-old commonality of historical roots, cultural and
spiritual values of both peoples, which creates favorable
conditions for the continuation of fruitful relations in the
cultural and humanitarian sphere.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that
strategic interstate cooperation will continue to develop
successfully for the benefit of both countries.
Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye
continues to develop thanks to joint projects in the fields of
energy, construction of transport infrastructure, and trade, which
contributes to strengthening economic ties and provides mutual
benefits for both countries.
