Azerbaijan Highly Values ​​UK's Contribution To Mine Action - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan highly values ​​the UK's contribution to mine action, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said at the VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, Trend reports.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of mines, booby traps, and different weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

“We are confident that we will take even more successful steps in this direction. Restoration and reconstruction work is currently being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, and as part of this process, UK companies are involved in four projects. In this way, they are helping to expand both the scale and scope of our cooperation," Shahbazov said.

The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK has kicked off in Baku.

The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy and other fields.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Minister of State for Exports Malcolm Offord.

