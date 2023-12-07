Azerbaijan Highly Values ​​UK's Contribution To Mine Action - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Azerbaijan highly
values the UK's contribution to mine action, Minister of Energy
of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said at the VI meeting of the Joint
Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK,
Trend reports.
Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began
operations in November 2020 to clear its lands of mines, booby
traps, and different weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.
“We are confident that we will take even more successful steps
in this direction. Restoration and reconstruction work is currently
being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, and
as part of this process, UK companies are involved in four
projects. In this way, they are helping to expand both the scale
and scope of our cooperation," Shahbazov said.
The VI meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation
between Azerbaijan and the UK has kicked off in Baku.
The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the
two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare,
infrastructure, information and communication technologies,
cybersecurity, digital economy and other fields.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov and UK Minister of State for Exports Malcolm
Offord.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN07122023000187011040ID1107551659
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.