Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of British Companies Operating Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. A total of 662
British companies operate in Azerbaijan in the spheres of industry,
agriculture, transportation, construction, trade, and services,
said Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.
Shahbazov made the remark during the meeting of the Joint
Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the
UK.
"There are wide opportunities for improvement in this area, and
in this regard, I would like to emphasize the opportunities
provided by the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ)," he said.
The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation
between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland started today
in Baku.
The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the
two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare,
infrastructure, information and communication technologies,
cybersecurity, digital economy, and other fields.
The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy
Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in
the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.
