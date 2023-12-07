Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of British Companies Operating Countrywide

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. A total of 662 British companies operate in Azerbaijan in the spheres of industry, agriculture, transportation, construction, trade, and services, said Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Trend reports.

Shahbazov made the remark during the meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK.

"There are wide opportunities for improvement in this area, and in this regard, I would like to emphasize the opportunities provided by the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ)," he said.

The 6th meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland started today in Baku.

The meeting will address the issues of cooperation between the two countries in business, energy transition, healthcare, infrastructure, information and communication technologies, cybersecurity, digital economy, and other fields.

The commission is co-chaired by Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and UK Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department of Business and Trade Malcolm Offord.

